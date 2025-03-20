Russian Comedian Beaten During Arrest in Belarus, Human Rights Official Says

Police officers beat Russian stand-up comedian Artemyi Ostanin in Belarus during his arrest this week over a viral joke about a disabled man, a member of Russia’s presidential human rights council said Thursday.

Russian authorities pressed criminal charges against Ostanin for inciting hatred after pro-war bloggers took offense at one of his shows in February. During the stand-up routine, he joked about being run over by a homeless man who had “hit a mine” and had been “skateboarding without legs for 20 years” in the Moscow metro.

Ostanin’s lawyer, Veronika Polyakova, said Belarusian law enforcement officers beat him with batons and used stun guns on him in a forest before handing him over to Russian authorities, according to human rights council member Eva Merkacheva.

A photo shared by Merkacheva on Telegram showed Ostanin’s back covered in bruises and welts from apparent baton strikes.

Doctors diagnosed him with a fractured spine, respiratory and lung issues, as well as multiple bruises and abrasions, Merkacheva said. He was also found to have difficulty breathing due to an abnormal collection of air between his lung and chest wall.