Russian Comedian Beaten During Arrest in Belarus, Human Rights Official Says

Police officers beat Russian stand-up comedian Artemyi Ostanin in Belarus during his arrest this week over a viral joke about a disabled man, a member of Russia’s presidential human rights council said Thursday.
Russian authorities pressed criminal charges against Ostanin for inciting hatred after pro-war bloggers took offense at one of his shows in February. During the stand-up routine, he joked about being run over by a homeless man who had “hit a mine” and had been “skateboarding without legs for 20 years” in the Moscow metro.
Ostanin’s lawyer, Veronika Polyakova, said Belarusian law enforcement officers beat him with batons and used stun guns on him in a forest before handing him over to Russian authorities, according to human rights council member Eva Merkacheva.
A photo shared by Merkacheva on Telegram showed Ostanin’s back covered in bruises and welts from apparent baton strikes.
Doctors diagnosed him with a fractured spine, respiratory and lung issues, as well as multiple bruises and abrasions, Merkacheva said. He was also found to have difficulty breathing due to an abnormal collection of air between his lung and chest wall.
Despite his injuries, a Moscow court on Tuesday ordered Ostanin to remain in pre-trial detention until May 15. If convicted, he faces up to six years in prison.
Ostanin has insisted his joke in February was misinterpreted and was not directed at a Ukraine war veteran, as pro-war bloggers had claimed.
Russian investigators initially said Ostanin had offended a Ukraine war veteran but later removed any reference to military service in their announcement of his arrest.
Merkacheva said Ostanin requested an official investigation into the treatment he endured during his arrest but stated that Russian authorities did not use physical force against him.
“He’s a Russian citizen, and we must protect his rights that were violated in another state,” Merkacheva said.
Ostanin is one of just 10 people to face criminal prosecution exclusively on charges of inciting hatred since 2022, when Russia intensified its crackdown on dissent following its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, according to the exiled news outlet Agentstvo.
A Message from The Moscow Times:
Dear readers,
We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."
These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership."
We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.
Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.
By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.
