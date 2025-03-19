Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Rapid Ice Melt Triggers Floods, Evacuations in Siberia’s Krasnoyarsk Region

enisey.tv

Rescuers evacuated residents in Siberia’s Krasnoyarsk region after unseasonably warm weather caused river ice to rapidly melt, raising water levels and breaching a dam, emergency authorities said Wednesday.

“A temporary [dam] was washed away after the Minusa River overflowed due to sudden warming and rapid snowmelt,” Russia’s Emergency Situations Ministry said on Telegram.

Authorities warned that 120 homes in the town of Minusinsk, located 310 kilometers (193 miles) north of the Mongolian border, were at risk of flooding.

As of Wednesday evening local time, emergency crews had evacuated 21 people, including six children, after floodwaters reached 13 households in Minusinsk.

Footage released by the ministry showed emergency crews filling sandbags and escorting residents from their homes during the night.

Temperatures in Minusinsk are forecast to reach 16 degrees Celsius (61 degrees Fahrenheit) on Thursday.

Like much of the world, Russia has faced increasing extreme weather events in recent years, including severe floods and wildfires. Scientists warn that human-driven climate change is intensifying the frequency and severity of such disasters.

On Tuesday, rescuers evacuated dozens of residents in the Chelyabinsk region, 2,200 kilometers (1,370 miles) west of Krasnoyarsk, after similarly warm weather caused ice breakups and river flooding.

Read more about: Natural disasters , Krasnoyarsk

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter

Our weekly newsletter contains a hand-picked selection of news, features, analysis and more from The Moscow Times. You will receive it in your mailbox every Friday. Never miss the latest news from Russia. Preview
Subscribers agree to the Privacy Policy

A Message from The Moscow Times:

Dear readers,

We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."

These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.

By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.

Once
Monthly
Annual
Continue
paiment methods
Not ready to support today?
Remind me later.

Read more

Dam Collapses in Russia's Chelyabinsk Region, Forcing Hundreds to Flee

A dam at the Kialimskoye reservoir was unable to hold back rising waters and broke, unleashing a flood toward nearby villages.
1 Min read

Flooding Emergency Declared in Far East Russia’s Sakha

Nearly 450 homes and more than 550 land plots have been flooded since the Lena River started overflowing last week.
1 Min read

River Levels in Western Siberia Set to Peak Later Than Forecast Due to ‘Abnormal’ Flooding

Tyumen region Governor Alexander Moor said water in the Tobol River was moving “very slowly because it’s spilling over the floodplain.”
1 Min read

Russian Priests Fight River Flooding With Prayer From Above

The Russian Orthodox priests recited prayers as their plane swooped over Tobol the river, which has submerged entire fields.
1 Min read