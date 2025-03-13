Ukraine Accuses Russian Army of Executing 5 Captured Soldiers

Ukraine on Thursday accused Russian forces of executing five captured Ukrainian servicemen, the latest war crime allegation since the full-scale invasion more than three years ago.

Human rights ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets said on social media that Russian forces "continue to kill Ukrainian prisoners of war," though he did not specify where the alleged executions took place.

"Another video of the alleged execution of unarmed Ukrainian soldiers captured by Russians is circulating on social media," he wrote on Telegram.

"The video shows at least five allegedly killed prisoners of war. Once again, we see a cynical disregard for international humanitarian law on the part of the Russian army," he added.