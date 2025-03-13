Ukraine Accuses Russian Army of Executing 5 Captured Soldiers

Ukraine on Thursday accused Russian forces of executing five captured Ukrainian servicemen, the latest war crime allegation since the full-scale invasion more than three years ago.
Human rights ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets said on social media that Russian forces "continue to kill Ukrainian prisoners of war," though he did not specify where the alleged executions took place.
"Another video of the alleged execution of unarmed Ukrainian soldiers captured by Russians is circulating on social media," he wrote on Telegram.
"The video shows at least five allegedly killed prisoners of war. Once again, we see a cynical disregard for international humanitarian law on the part of the Russian army," he added.
Unverified images reviewed by AFP showed five individuals in military fatigues — some with apparent gunshot wounds to the head — lying on muddied ground.
Lubinets said he had notified the UN and the International Committee of the Red Cross, urging them to investigate the alleged executions.
Last month, the UN warned of an "alarming rise" in the execution of captured Ukrainian soldiers, saying it had documented dozens of such killings in recent months.
Russia has not yet responded to Kyiv's latest allegation.
