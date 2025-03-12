Russia Frees Journalist Convicted of 'Justifying Terrorism'

A Russian journalist who faced six years in prison after being convicted of "justifying terrorism" was released with a fine on Wednesday in a rare lenient ruling.

A judge at a military court in Moscow found Nadezhda Kevorkova guilty of "publicly justifying and calling for terrorism" in posts, Russian news agencies reported. The respected 66-year-old journalist specializes in the Middle East.

But judge Roman Vladimirov released her in the courtroom with a 600,000-ruble ($6,900) fine, reduced from 700,000 rubles because she had been held in detention since last May.

The verdict came after Kevorkova's lawyer told the court that the father of Alina Kabaeva — a former Olympic gymnast widely rumored to be the partner of President Vladimir Putin — had offered to be her guarantor, the Mediazona website reported.

Marat Kabayev heads an association of Muslim entrepreneurs, it reported.

Kevorkova's family members wept and embraced after the verdict, video posted by the RusNews outlet showed.

"I don't even know what to say. Thanks to everyone," her son, Vasily Polonsky, also a journalist, wrote on Telegram.