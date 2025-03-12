Rare Siberian Tiger Kills Park Ranger in Far East Russia

An endangered Siberian tiger killed a park ranger in Far East Russia’s Primorye region, officials said Wednesday.

The attack is at least the third fatal mauling by a tiger in the Far East this winter, according to the environmental news outlet Kedr.

Primorye region Governor Oleg Kozhemyako previously said tiger encounters with humans have increased in recent years due to conservation efforts boosting Siberian tiger numbers, while African swine fever has nearly wiped out the region’s wild boars — one of the predator’s primary food sources.

Kozhemyako noted that weak and sick Siberian tigers, also known as Amur tigers, were most likely to attack humans.

The 55-year-old ranger and his assistant were deep in the forest, far from populated areas, on Tuesday when the tiger “crept up and attacked one of the men from behind,” according to the Primorye region’s Natural Resources Ministry.

Wildlife officials are trying to track down the tiger using “special tools,” the ministry said in a statement.