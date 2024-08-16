×
Major Power Outage Hits Far East Russia

A woman closes a store window in Vladivostok. t.me/newsvlru

At least two regions in Russia’s Far East faced blackouts on Friday after authorities held previously scheduled regionwide power outage drills.

People reported being stuck in traffic, at shopping malls and inside elevators in the regions of Khabarovsk and Primorye, where the city of Vladivostok is located.

Earlier, the Primorye region’s Energy Ministry announced that it held a “scheduled emergency response exercise related to the shutdown of a high-voltage power line.”

“As part of the drill, a situation room was assembled to establish cooperation to quickly restore power supply to consumers,” the ministry said in a statement.

The Far Eastern Distribution Grid Company DRSK, which took part in the drills, said the outages were linked to “equipment failure” at one of the units of the Primorskaya thermal power plant.

Acting Primorye region Energy Minister Yelena Shish called the outage after the drill a “coincidence” in comments to the Kremlin-linked Telegram news channel Shot.

