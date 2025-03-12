Putin, in Camouflage, Visits Troops, Orders ‘Full Liberation’ of Kursk, Calls Captured Fighters ‘Terrorists’

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday was shown on Russian television visiting troops involved in the counteroffensive in the Kursk region and listening to a report on their progress.

Putin was shown seated wearing a camouflage-print shirt in a room listening to a report by Armed Forces Chief of Staff Valery Gerasimov. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Russian news agencies that Putin had visited one of the command points for the Kursk group of troops.

The Russian president ordered his army to "fully liberate" Russia's Kursk region, after days of pushing back.