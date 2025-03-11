Russian Army Reports Major Advances in Kursk Region After ‘Operation Pipeline’

Russia has reclaimed more than 100 square kilometers (38.6 square miles) of territory and 12 villages from Ukrainian forces in the southwestern Kursk region over the past 24 hours, the Russian military said Tuesday. “The North Group of Forces has liberated 12 settlements during offensive actions… and more than 100 square kilometers of the Kursk region,” Russia’s Defense Ministry said in a daily briefing. The retaken settlements include Agronom, Bogdanovka, Bondarevka, Dmitryukov, Zazulevka, Ivashkovskiy, Kolmakov, Kubatkin, Martynovka, Mikhaylovka, Pravda and Yuzhny, all located just north or east of the Ukrainian-held city of Sudzha. Russia’s significant advances this past month, which analysts say put Ukrainian forces at risk of encirclement, appear to have taken advantage of U.S. President Donald Trump’s suspension of military aid and intelligence sharing to Ukraine.

Ukraine captured 1,376 square kilometers of land when its forces first stormed into the Kursk region in August, hoping the occupied territory would provide leverage in future peace negotiations with Russia. The area of the Kursk region under Ukrainian control has shrunk to less than 290 square kilometers (110 square miles) as of Tuesday, according to the battlefield tracker DeepState, which has links to the Ukrainian military. Reports over the weekend claimed that 800 Russian special forces had crawled for 15 kilometers through an unused section of pipeline, which once carried Russian gas to Europe via Ukraine, in order to carry out a sneak attack on Ukrainian forces in Sudzha. Ukraine’s military said it repelled the Russian assault via the gas pipeline on the outskirts of Sudzha on Saturday. Ukrainian General Oleksandr Syrskyi said Monday the Russian counteroffensive did not place Ukrainian troops at risk of encirclement, though he indicated the Ukrainian forces have been pulling back to “advantageous positions for defense.”