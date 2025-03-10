Ukraine Will Propose Air and Naval Ceasefire During Saudi Arabia Talks – AFP

Ukraine will propose an air and naval ceasefire with Russia during talks with U.S. officials in Saudi Arabia this week, a Ukrainian official told AFP on Monday, as President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in Riyadh.

Tuesday’s meeting in Saudi Arabia will be the first between Ukrainian and U.S. officials since a White House meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and U.S. President Donald Trump unraveled into an open clash.

“We do have a proposal for a ceasefire in the sky and ceasefire at sea,” the Ukrainian official said, speaking on condition of anonymity. “Because these are the ceasefire options that are easy to install and to monitor and it’s possible to start with them.”

The Financial Times, citing a source briefed on the talks, reported earlier that Kyiv hopes a partial ceasefire proposal could lead Washington to resume military aid and intelligence-sharing.

On Monday, Zelensky reiterated Ukraine’s desire for peace and blamed Russia for prolonging the war.

“Ukraine has sought peace since the very first second of the war. The only reason it continues is Russia,” he wrote on social media.