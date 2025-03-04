Putin Praises Myanmar Ties as Junta Chief Visits Moscow

President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday lauded Russia’s growing ties with Myanmar during a Kremlin meeting with the Asian country’s junta chief.
Russia is a crucial arms supplier to Myanmar’s military-led government, which has struggled to suppress armed resistance since seizing power in a 2021 coup.
“The relations between our countries are steadily developing,” Putin told junta leader Min Aung Hlaing in a televised meeting, highlighting expanding trade ties and “great potential” for further cooperation.
Min Aung Hlaing, who ousted Myanmar’s elected government, praised Putin as a “king” and voiced support for Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
“I believe that victory must be yours under your strong and decisive leadership,” he told Putin.
Both Russia and Myanmar are under heavy Western sanctions — Moscow for its 2014 annexation of Crimea and its ongoing war in Ukraine and Myanmar for the military’s coup and subsequent crackdown on dissent.
Russia exports raw materials and fertilizers to Myanmar, and both sides have discussed deepening economic cooperation alongside their military and political alliance.
During talks earlier Tuesday, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said Moscow saw potential for expanded collaboration in energy, nuclear technology, transportation, agriculture and telecoms.
Russia’s backing has been crucial for Myanmar’s military as it battles ethnic minority armed groups and pro-democracy fighters across multiple fronts. The junta has suffered significant territorial losses since a 2023 rebel offensive, but air power supplied by Moscow has helped slow the opposition’s advance.
Since launching its invasion of Ukraine in 2022, Russia has increasingly strengthened ties with governments opposed to Western influence, particularly in Asia and Africa.
