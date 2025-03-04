Putin Praises Myanmar Ties as Junta Chief Visits Moscow

President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday lauded Russia’s growing ties with Myanmar during a Kremlin meeting with the Asian country’s junta chief.

Russia is a crucial arms supplier to Myanmar’s military-led government, which has struggled to suppress armed resistance since seizing power in a 2021 coup.

“The relations between our countries are steadily developing,” Putin told junta leader Min Aung Hlaing in a televised meeting, highlighting expanding trade ties and “great potential” for further cooperation.

Min Aung Hlaing, who ousted Myanmar’s elected government, praised Putin as a “king” and voiced support for Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

“I believe that victory must be yours under your strong and decisive leadership,” he told Putin.