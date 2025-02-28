Denmark Monitoring ‘Possible’ Russian Meddling in Greeland’s Upcoming Elections

Denmark’s intelligence service (PET) said Friday that it was monitoring possible Russian interference in upcoming parliamentary elections in Greenland, its autonomous territory.
“The authorities are monitoring a possible influence of foreign states concerning elections to the Inatsisartut on March 11, 2025,” PET said in a statement.
The agency noted that Russia has an interest in sowing divisions within NATO and views increased U.S. influence in Greenland as contrary to its interests.
In the weeks leading up to the announcement of Greenland’s election date, PET discovered multiple fake social media profiles, including ones impersonating Danish and Greenlandic politicians, which it said contributed to public polarization.
No direct links to a foreign country have been established.
Earlier this month, Greenland’s parliament passed a law banning anonymous and foreign donations to political parties to guard against outside meddling.
In late December, U.S. President Donald Trump said he wanted to annex Greenland, a resource-rich Arctic island with vast untapped mineral and oil reserves.
