Russian Film Critic Arrested in Moscow Over ‘War Fakes’

Moscow police arrested film critic and Republic contributor Yekaterina Barabash on charges of spreading “deliberately false information” about the Russian armed forces.
“The defendant was investigated and charged. During the interrogation, she admitted guilt in full,” Russia’s Investigative Committee, which probes major crimes, said in a statement released on Wednesday.
Barabash returned to Russia on Sunday after attending the Berlinale film festival and was interrogated at the border, according to the independent news outlet Sota, which cited a Republic employee.
“She flew to Moscow on Sunday after Berlinale and spent three hours at border control — something that had happened after each of her border crossings in recent months. But by Tuesday, Ekaterina was already under arrest,” the unnamed employee was quoted as saying.
On the day of her arrest, Republic published an article by Barabash about Russian director Konstantin Bogomolov, who is reportedly considering staging a play about President Vladimir Putin’s “victories.”
In the article, Barabash described Bogomolov — husband of Russian media personality Ksenia Sobchak — as one of the Russian creative community’s most skilled “flip-floppers,” saying he had moved “from the ranks of the opposition to the pro-government camp in small but quick steps.”
Barabash, the daughter of Soviet and Russian literary critic Yuri Barabash, has worked for multiple Russian media outlets, including Nezavisimaya Gazeta, Forbes and Interfax. In 2016, she said she was fired from Interfax for criticizing the authorities.
