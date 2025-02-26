Russian Film Critic Arrested in Moscow Over ‘War Fakes’

Moscow police arrested film critic and Republic contributor Yekaterina Barabash on charges of spreading “deliberately false information” about the Russian armed forces.

“The defendant was investigated and charged. During the interrogation, she admitted guilt in full,” Russia’s Investigative Committee, which probes major crimes, said in a statement released on Wednesday.

Barabash returned to Russia on Sunday after attending the Berlinale film festival and was interrogated at the border, according to the independent news outlet Sota, which cited a Republic employee.

“She flew to Moscow on Sunday after Berlinale and spent three hours at border control — something that had happened after each of her border crossings in recent months. But by Tuesday, Ekaterina was already under arrest,” the unnamed employee was quoted as saying.