At Least 1 Killed in Kyiv as Russia and Ukraine Launch Overnight Drone Attacks

Russia and Ukraine launched dozens of drones at each other Wednesday in aerial attacks that left energy facilities damaged, one dead and at least four wounded in Ukraine, officials said.
Explosions rang out in Kyiv after the Ukrainian air force said Russia launched 177 drones of various types on the country.
Authorities in the Kyiv region said one person was killed and two others were wounded on the outskirts of the capital.
"The body of a deceased woman was found during the firefighting operations in a two-story private house in the Bucha district," Governor Mykola Kalashnyk said.
Ukraine's Interior Ministry said two people were wounded in the city of Kharkiv and that one drone hit a nine-story residential building.
Ukraine's largest private energy company, DTEK, said one of its facilities was damaged in the Dnipropetrovsk region.
Meanwhile, Russia's Defense Ministry said it shot down 128 Ukrainian drones over Russian regions and annexed Crimea, in one of the largest Ukrainian attacks since the full-scale invasion in February 2022.
Kyiv has stepped up air strikes against energy and military facilities on Russian territory in recent months, in response to Russian bombardments of its cities and energy infrastructure.
Air defense forces "intercepted and destroyed 128 Ukrainian aerial drones" including 30 over the Crimean peninsula, the Russian defense ministry said.
Drones targeted the Bryansk and Kursk regions, which border Ukraine, as well as the southern Krasnodar region, according to the ministry.
No major damage was immediately reported by Russian media or authorities.
A Message from The Moscow Times:
Dear readers,
We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."
These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.
We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.
Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.
By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.
Remind me later.