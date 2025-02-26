At Least 1 Killed in Kyiv as Russia and Ukraine Launch Overnight Drone Attacks

Russia and Ukraine launched dozens of drones at each other Wednesday in aerial attacks that left energy facilities damaged, one dead and at least four wounded in Ukraine, officials said.

Explosions rang out in Kyiv after the Ukrainian air force said Russia launched 177 drones of various types on the country.

Authorities in the Kyiv region said one person was killed and two others were wounded on the outskirts of the capital.

"The body of a deceased woman was found during the firefighting operations in a two-story private house in the Bucha district," Governor Mykola Kalashnyk said.

Ukraine's Interior Ministry said two people were wounded in the city of Kharkiv and that one drone hit a nine-story residential building.

Ukraine's largest private energy company, DTEK, said one of its facilities was damaged in the Dnipropetrovsk region.