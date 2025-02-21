Russia Sells Famed Imperial Prison at Auction

A notorious Russian prison complex that once housed jailed revolutionaries, toppled ministers and Soviet dissidents will be turned into a hotel, restaurants, museum and art gallery after being sold at auction on Friday, the site's new owner said.

Bolshevik revolutionary Leon Trotsky and writer Joseph Brodsky are among the roll call of famous Russians imprisoned at the Kresty prison complex in the imperial capital of Saint Petersburg.

Named after the Russian word for “crosses” — in reference to its shape — the jail's red-brick walls loom ominously over the banks of the Neva river.

However, Russia built a new prison after Kresty fell into disrepair, shut Kresty down and put the historic site on the market.

In an auction on Friday it was sold to the KVS development group for 1.1 billion rubles ($12.5 million).

KVS said in a statement that it would transform the complex into “one of Saint Petersburg’s most ambitious urban planning projects.”