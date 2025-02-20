Trump Official Tells Ukraine to ‘Tone Down’ Criticism

Ukraine's criticism of the United States is "unacceptable," Donald Trump's top security advisor said Thursday, urging Kyiv to cool its rhetoric and quickly sign a minerals deal pushed by the White House.

"We're getting all this pushback... they need to tone it down and take a hard look and sign that deal," National Security Advisor Mike Waltz told Fox News shortly before Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was to meet Trump's special envoy Keith Kellogg in Kyiv.

Walz was referring to a proposed agreement that would give the U.S. access to vast amounts of Ukrainian natural resources as the new president insists on getting a return on American aid sent to Kyiv as it fights off a Russian invasion.

Zelensky rejected that deal over the weekend, arguing that it does not offer his country security guarantees three years into the war.

Waltz described the minerals deal as "the best security guarantee they could ever hope for, much more than another pallet of ammunition," arguing it would see the United States invested in the country.