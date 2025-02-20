Ruble Hits 6-Month High Amid U.S.-Russia Rapprochement

Russia's ruble surged to its strongest level against the U.S. dollar in more than six months on Thursday, buoyed by renewed U.S.-Russia ties and hopes in Moscow for sanctions relief.

The ruble has gained about 14% since U.S. President Donald Trump returned to the White House in January, reversing losses from late 2024.

On Thursday, Russia's Central Bank set the official exchange rate at 88.5 rubles against the U.S. dollar, its highest level since August. While Russia does not have a fixed exchange rate, the Central Bank's figure reflects market trends.

The rebound follows a steep drop in the ruble last year when the outgoing Biden administration imposed its toughest sanctions on Russia’' oil sector since the start of the war.