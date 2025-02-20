FSB Says It Foiled Ukrainian Plot to Assassinate Saratov Region Official

Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) said Thursday it thwarted a Ukrainian assassination plot against an unidentified official in the southern Saratov region, coming amid unconfirmed reports that the regional governor may have been the target.

FSB agents shot and killed an alleged Ukrainian operative who “showed armed resistance” while retrieving an explosive device from storage, the agency said in a statement. The individual “was going to use the explosive device to blow up the government official’s state car,” it added.

Video published by state news agencies showed law enforcement agents standing next to a blurred body in what appeared to be a construction site, displaying bullet casings and a pistol.

The second half of the video showed agents searching an empty apartment, where they found explosive components, Ukrainian-language documents and Ukrainian currency.