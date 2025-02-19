U.S. Ukraine Envoy Kellogg Arrives in Kyiv Ahead of Talks With Zelensky

U.S. President Donald Trump's special envoy for Ukraine arrived in Kyiv on Wednesday ahead of a planned meeting with officials and President Volodymyr Zelensky, Ukrainian media reported.
Footage published by the Suspilne news outlet showed Keith Kellogg arriving in the Ukrainian capital by train and being met by U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink.
His arrival came hours after Russian strikes in the southern Ukrainian city of Odesa overnight left tens of thousands of people without power.
"At least 160,000 Odesa residents are now without heat and electricity," Zelensky wrote on social media. "Thirteen schools, a kindergarten and several hospitals have also been left without power or heating."
The regional governor said four people had been wounded, including a child.
Ukraine's air force said Odesa had been hit by an overnight attack, adding that of 167 drones, 106 had been intercepted while another 56 were "lost in the area" without causing damage.
A Message from The Moscow Times:
Dear readers,
We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."
These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.
We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.
Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.
By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.
Remind me later.