U.S. Ukraine Envoy Kellogg Arrives in Kyiv Ahead of Talks With Zelensky

By AFP
U.S. Special Envoy for Ukraine and Russia Keith Kellogg. EPA / TASS

U.S. President Donald Trump's special envoy for Ukraine arrived in Kyiv on Wednesday ahead of a planned meeting with officials and President Volodymyr Zelensky, Ukrainian media reported.

Footage published by the Suspilne news outlet showed Keith Kellogg arriving in the Ukrainian capital by train and being met by U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink.

His arrival came hours after Russian strikes in the southern Ukrainian city of Odesa overnight left tens of thousands of people without power.

"At least 160,000 Odesa residents are now without heat and electricity," Zelensky wrote on social media. "Thirteen schools, a kindergarten and several hospitals have also been left without power or heating."

The regional governor said four people had been wounded, including a child.

Ukraine's air force said Odesa had been hit by an overnight attack, adding that of 167 drones, 106 had been intercepted while another 56 were "lost in the area" without causing damage.

