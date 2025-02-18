Russian Air Base in Syria Attacked by Drones – Reports

Unidentified drones attacked a Russian-controlled air base in Syria overnight, Iran-linked media reported early Tuesday, as Moscow seeks to maintain its military presence following the ouster of its closest ally in the region.

“Anti-aircraft guns inside the Russian-controlled Hmeimim air base in Syria are intercepting unidentified drones flying over the Russian base,” wrote Sabereen News, a media outlet affiliated with Iran-backed militias in Iraq.

A 17-second video accompanying that report showed three explosions in the distance, followed by the sounds of air defense systems firing into the sky.

It was not immediately possible to verify the video. Sabereen News is known for spreading disinformation for various purposes, including discrediting Iraqi officials and spreading anti-U.S. sentiment.

Oleg Blokhin, a pro-war blogger who has previously reported on the Russian military’s operations in Syria, claimed without evidence that the attack was carried out by the Islamist group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, which currently holds power in Syria.

Blokhin said the drone attack on Hmeimim began around 2:30 a.m. local time and lasted more than an hour. He claimed Russia’s Pantsir missile system repelled the strike.

Neither Russian nor Syrian authorities have confirmed the reports.