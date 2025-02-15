'No Decisions' on Ukraine Without Kyiv and Europe, Says Zelensky

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Saturday insisted that no decisions should be made on ending Russia's war on Ukraine without Kyiv and Europe, as the United States pushes to open talks with Moscow.

“No decisions about Ukraine without Ukraine, no decisions about Europe without Europe. Europe must have a seat at the table,” Zelensky told the Munich Security Conference.

U.S. President Donald Trump blindsided Ukraine and its European allies by agreeing this week to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin to start talks on ending the conflict.

Zelensky has urged Washington to come up with a “common plan” to confront Russia but suggested there was no joint stance after a meeting with U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance on Friday.

“We cannot just agree to a ceasefire without real security guarantees, without pressure on Russia, without a system to keep Russia in check,” Zelensky said.

Zelensky said that security guarantees needed to include powerful sanctions on Russia and measures to build up Ukraine's army.

He said Kyiv was “open” to proposals to deploy European troops as peacekeepers on the ground but that he still needed to “discuss details” with his counterparts on the continent.

The Ukrainian leader said Washington appeared to be “preparing the atmosphere” for the dialogue between Trump and Putin.