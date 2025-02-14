Russia Arrests U.S. Man for ‘Smuggling’ Cannabis-Laced Candy

Russian customs officers have arrested a U.S. citizen for "drug smuggling" after allegedly finding gummy candy laced with cannabis derivatives in his luggage, Russian news agencies reported Friday.

The 28-year-old man, whom the agencies did not identify, was detained at Moscow's Vnukovo Airport after arriving from Istanbul.

"While passing customs, one of his suitcases drew the attention of a service dog," the state TASS news agency reported, citing Russia's Federal Customs Service.

"During the customs search, inspectors found two plastic jars and a zip-bag with the candy in it... Chemical analysis showed narcotic substances of the cannabinoid group in it."