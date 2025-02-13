Trump-Putin Meeting Should Be Organized ‘Promptly,’ Kremlin Says

Peskov said Thursday that Kremlin officials have already started forming a delegation to negotiate with Washington on a number of key issues, including the war in Ukraine.
“The previous U.S. administration took the view that everything should be done to prolong the war. The current administration, as we understand it, believes everything should be done to stop the war and achieve peace,” Peskov said.
“We find this position far more appealing and are open to dialogue,” he added.
Trump told White House reporters on Wednesday that he expects to meet with Putin in Saudia Arabia soon, something the Kremlin neither confirmed nor denied.
“The process will move quickly. They will need to wait for initial proposals before finalizing the location and timing,” Peskov said.
The Kremlin spokesman added that Russia wants European security to be a key part of any U.S.-Russia negotiations, in an apparent reference to Putin’s long-standing opposition to NATO expansion.
Before launching its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, Moscow demanded NATO roll back its presence to 1997 levels, which would exclude Poland and the Baltic states from the alliance.
Putin has repeatedly cited NATO expansion as justification for the invasion.
"All issues related to security on the European continent, especially in those aspects that concern our country... should be discussed comprehensively, and we expect that to be the case," Peskov said.
AFP contributed reporting.
