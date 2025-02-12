Russian Missile Attack on Kyiv Kills At Least 1

A Russian missile strike on the Ukrainian capital Kyiv killed at least one person on Wednesday, the city's mayor said, after authorities issued an air raid alert.

"As of now, one person was killed," Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko wrote on Telegram, adding that at least three others had been wounded.

Two people were hospitalized and one was treated for injuries at the scene, Klitschko wrote in a later post.

Andriy Yermak, head of Ukraine's presidential office, said earlier that missile and air defense systems around Kyiv were targeting incoming Russian ballistic missiles.

According to Ukraine's state emergency services, the attack caused damage and several fires in at least four districts of the capital city.