Dozens of Fishermen in Russia’s Far East Swept Out to Sea on Ice Sheet

Russian Emergencies Ministry

Russia’s Emergency Situations Ministry evacuated 139 fishermen from an ice sheet that broke off from Sakhalin Island in the western Pacific on Wednesday.

The ice sheet detached after a 33-foot (10-meter) crack formed between the village of Malki and the mouth of the Dolinka River.

Eyewitnesses said the crack appeared suddenly, reaching 10 meters wide within minutes. While some fishermen managed to jump across and remain on land, the rest drifted away on the ice floe — many with their cars and snowmobiles, according to the Telegram channel Shot.

Emergency officials used helicopters and hovercraft to ferry the stranded fishermen to safety in small groups.

Videos posted by the Emergency Situations Ministry show men being loaded onto a helicopter for evacuation. In one video, fishermen can be heard refusing to leave without their catch.

Authorities initially reported that 300 fishermen were on the ice but later revised the number down to 139.

The Sakhalin regional branch of the Emergency Situations Ministry said authorities had warned residents against venturing onto the ice.

A similar incident occurred in February 2024, when 82 fishermen were stranded on an ice sheet that broke off near the village of Starodubovskoye and drifted about half a mile out to sea.

Read more about: Sakhalin , Emergency Situations Ministry

