Dozens of Fishermen in Russia’s Far East Swept Out to Sea on Ice Sheet

Russia’s Emergency Situations Ministry evacuated 139 fishermen from an ice sheet that broke off from Sakhalin Island in the western Pacific on Wednesday.

The ice sheet detached after a 33-foot (10-meter) crack formed between the village of Malki and the mouth of the Dolinka River.

Eyewitnesses said the crack appeared suddenly, reaching 10 meters wide within minutes. While some fishermen managed to jump across and remain on land, the rest drifted away on the ice floe — many with their cars and snowmobiles, according to the Telegram channel Shot.

Emergency officials used helicopters and hovercraft to ferry the stranded fishermen to safety in small groups.