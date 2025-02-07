Russia Says Captured Key Mining Town of Toretsk in East Ukraine

Russia said Friday its forces had seized the mining town of Toretsk in east Ukraine after months of heavy fighting, allowing Moscow to push further into the Donbas region.

Kyiv denied Russia had full control of the industrial hub.

The Kremlin has been steadily grinding forward on the battlefield for over a year, capturing dozens of mostly abandoned towns and villages despite heavy material and human losses.

The capture of Toretsk, which lies on elevated ground, would allow Moscow to further obstruct Ukrainian military supply routes, paving the way for it to advance in the northern part of the Donetsk region, according to military analysts.

It is the biggest settlement that Moscow claims to have captured since Avdiivka in late February 2024, almost a year ago.

"As a result of active offensive operations... the city of Dzerzhinsk in the Donetsk People's Republic was liberated," Moscow's Defense Ministry said, using a Russian name for the town and the region.

But a press officer for Ukraine's 28th brigade, which has been fighting for control of Toretsk, said Ukrainian forces were holding their positions on the town's outskirts.

Once a bustling coal mining center, Toretsk has been decimated by fighting which has intensified since last summer.

It had a population of about 30,000 before Russia's invasion in 2022, but by July last year the number of residents had fallen by 90%, according to the local administration.

'Do we need negotiations?'

Russian military bloggers welcomed the news, hailing Toretsk as a major stepping stone towards capturing the rest of the Donetsk region — a stated goal of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"Excuse me, but do we need negotiations at this rate?" Russian military correspondent Alexander Kots said, referring to potential ceasefire talks between Putin and new U.S. President Donald Trump.