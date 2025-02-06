Ukraine War ‘Monopoly’ Game Goes on Sale in Russia

A new board game based on Russia’s war against Ukraine has gone on sale at Russia’s largest online retailer, Wildberries, just weeks ahead of the full-scale invasion’s third anniversary

The game, called “Special Operation on the Outskirts,” casts up to six players as Russian battalion commanders tasked with “liberating” 14 Ukrainian cities and eight strategic sites from so-called “Nazi” rule.

“This is a unique modern-day twist on Monopoly that will appeal to strategy and economy lovers,” a description of the game reads.

The box features three heavily armed special forces soldiers, while the board is a battlefield of Russian tanks, helicopters and fiery explosions.