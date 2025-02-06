Ukraine War ‘Monopoly’ Game Goes on Sale in Russia

A new board game based on Russia’s war against Ukraine has gone on sale at Russia’s largest online retailer, Wildberries, just weeks ahead of the full-scale invasion’s third anniversary
The game, called “Special Operation on the Outskirts,” casts up to six players as Russian battalion commanders tasked with “liberating” 14 Ukrainian cities and eight strategic sites from so-called “Nazi” rule.
“This is a unique modern-day twist on Monopoly that will appeal to strategy and economy lovers,” a description of the game reads.
The box features three heavily armed special forces soldiers, while the board is a battlefield of Russian tanks, helicopters and fiery explosions.
The game makers promise players an immersive experience: “Eastern [Ukrainian] cities welcome the liberators, while central and western ones succumb to enemy propaganda and make their liberation a real challenge.”
The title itself, “Special Operation on the Outskirts,” plays on the Russian word Okraina, which means “outskirts” but is also a homophone of Ukraine— a linguistic sleight of hand echoing the Kremlin’s refusal to call its invasion a “war,” instead branding it a “special military operation.”
Adding to the packaging, the game is advertised as a “perfect gift” for Defenders of the Fatherland Day on Feb. 23 — one day before the full-scale invasion’s anniversary on Feb. 24.
