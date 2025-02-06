Russia Welcomes USAID Cuts, Calls Agency ‘Machine for Interfering’

Russia on Thursday welcomed the new U.S. administration's decision to shutter USAID as an independent agency, calling the humanitarian body a "machine for interfering" in global affairs.

U.S. President Donald Trump's close advisor Elon Musk announced Monday that the giant humanitarian agency would be "shutting down" as part of his radical drive to shrink the U.S. government.

USAID said Tuesday it was placing its staff in the United States and around the world on administrative leave, with the U.S. State Department taking over USAID's functions.

"The only thing we take a certain satisfaction from is that everything we said turned out to be true," Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in a weekly briefing, referring to Moscow's longstanding criticism of the agency.