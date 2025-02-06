Russia Welcomes USAID Cuts, Calls Agency ‘Machine for Interfering’

Russia on Thursday welcomed the new U.S. administration's decision to shutter USAID as an independent agency, calling the humanitarian body a "machine for interfering" in global affairs.
U.S. President Donald Trump's close advisor Elon Musk announced Monday that the giant humanitarian agency would be "shutting down" as part of his radical drive to shrink the U.S. government.
USAID said Tuesday it was placing its staff in the United States and around the world on administrative leave, with the U.S. State Department taking over USAID's functions.
"The only thing we take a certain satisfaction from is that everything we said turned out to be true," Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in a weekly briefing, referring to Moscow's longstanding criticism of the agency.
Russia expelled USAID in 2012 for "meddling" in its politics. It had long accused the agency and others of setting the ground for pro-democracy uprisings in ex-Soviet states.
"It is anything but an aid, development and assistance agency," said Zakharova.
"It is a machine for interfering in internal affairs, it is a mechanism for changing regimes, political order, state structure."
The aid arm of U.S. foreign policy, USAID funded health and emergency programs as well as democracy promotion initiatives in around 120 countries, including the world's poorest regions.
It was seen as a vital source of soft power for the United States in its struggle for influence with rivals including China, but has long been lambasted by authoritarian leaders.
Musk has called USAID "a viper's nest of radical-left marxists who hate America." Trump said last week it was being run by a "bunch of radical lunatics."
The assault on the agency has drawn a swift backlash from aid groups. They say it has already forced the closure of programs including those aimed at HIV prevention and treatment.
A Message from The Moscow Times:
Dear readers,
We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."
These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.
We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.
Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.
By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.
Remind me later.