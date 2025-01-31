Russian Missile Attack Hits Odesa Hotel, 2 Wounded

A Russian missile attack struck a five-star hotel in the southern Ukrainian city of Odesa on Friday evening, wounding two women, the mayor said.

"Work is underway in the south of our country, in Odesa, to repair the damage caused by Russian missile strikes," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in his evening address, adding that for the moment it was suspected that Russia fired "ballistic" missiles.

"Russian terrorists attacked the historic center of Odesa with missiles," the city's Mayor Gennadiy Trukhanov wrote on Telegram.

"Two women were injured," the regional Governor Oleh Kiper said, adding that they had been "hospitalized in a moderate condition."

Kiper posted photos showing rescuers wheeling a woman on a stretcher outside the Bristol, a five-star hotel in a 19th-century building.