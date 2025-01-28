Russian Diplomats Make First Syria Visit Since Assad’s Fall

The first official Russian delegation to visit Syria since the toppling of long-term Moscow ally Bashar al-Assad has arrived in Damascus, state-run news agency RIA Novosti reported on Tuesday.

The visit comes as Moscow is keen to secure the fate of two military bases in the country, and after Russian President Vladimir Putin denied that Moscow had suffered a strategic “defeat” in the Middle East following the fall of Assad.

The Russian delegation, which is due to meet the new leadership of the war-ravaged country, included Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov, Putin's special envoy on the Middle East and Africa, as well as Alexander Lavrentyev, the president's special envoy on Syria, RIA Novosti reported.

Moscow was one of Assad's key backers, intervening in Syria's civil war in 2015 in his favor.

He and his family fled to Russia after his ouster by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), the Turkish-backed rebel group formerly affiliated with Al-Qaeda.

Russia is now seeking to secure the fate of its naval base in Tartus and its air base at Khmeimim with the new Syrian authorities. The two bases on Syria’s Mediterranean coast are Moscow's only military outposts outside the former Soviet Union.

A report by RT Arabic, a Russian state-controlled TV channel, said the delegation is set to meet Syria's new leader Ahmed al-Sharaa, Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani and other officials.

Russia's Bogdanov was a diplomat in Syria in the 1980s and 1990s and speaks Arabic, according to the foreign ministry website. Lavrentyev took part in previous negotiations with Assad.