Trump Team Not in Touch With Kremlin, Russian Officials Say

No one in U.S. President Donald Trump's new administration has made contact with the Kremlin about setting up a meeting with Vladimir Putin, Russian officials said Monday.

Trump, who took office last week Monday, told reporters he was willing to meet the Russian president "immediately" to reach a deal on ending the war in Ukraine, but neither side has yet to indicate when talks might happen.

"Contacts with the new administration have not started," Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov told Russian state news agencies on Monday, adding there had been no "direct" communication with members of Trump's administration.

"What we have in terms of dialogue with Washington is carried out through embassies, as before," he added.