U.S. Podcaster Lex Fridman Says He Plans to Interview Putin

U.S. podcaster Lex Fridman said Wednesday that he plans to visit Moscow and interview Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“There’s probably a lot to say about this war [in Ukraine]. I should say that I interviewed Volodymyr Zelensky and I will be traveling to Russia to interview Vladimir Putin,” Fridman said on the Joe Rogan Experience podcast.

Fridman, a computer scientist who has hosted his popular interview podcast since 2018, traveled to Kyiv late last month to interview Ukrainian President Volodymyr in Zelensky. The YouTube video for that interview, which was published on Jan. 5, currently has over 6.6 million views.

“I’m aware of the risks. I accept the risks, and the goal of the mission is just to push for peace,” the podcaster said.

However, the Kremlin said Thursday that it had reached no agreement with Fridman about interviewing the Russian president, though it said it would consider his request.

“We have been in touch with him. He contacted us. He said that first, he would like to come to Moscow… to discuss the possibility of an interview with the president,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.