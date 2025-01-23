Russia’s Yura Borisov Nominated for Best Supporting Actor at 2025 Oscars

Russian actor Yura Borisov was nominated for Best Supporting Actor at the 2025 Academy Awards for his role as a reserved yet conflicted henchman in the critically acclaimed indie film “Anora.”

Borisov will compete against Hollywood heavyweights Guy Pearce, Edward Norton, Jeremy Strong and Kieran Culkin at the Oscars ceremony on March 2.

Directed by American filmmaker Sean Baker and featuring a predominantly Russian cast, “Anora” has earned nominations in multiple categories, including Best Actress, Best Director and Best Picture.

In the film, Borisov’s character, Igor, wrestles with themes of loyalty, cultural identity, duty and personal connection. “Anora,” a modern-day twist on the Cinderella story set within Brighton Beach’s Russian community, gained significant attention after winning the prestigious Palme d’Or at the 77th Cannes Film Festival in May.

“It’s about survival in a world that often misunderstands or exploits people,” Borisov said at Cannes. “Igor wants to protect Anora, but he’s also trapped in this system.”

Baker cast Borisov after meeting him at the Cannes Film Festival in 2021. The actor is known for his roles in patriotic Russian films such as “Kalashnikov” and “Tank-34,” as well as for his work with pro-Kremlin director Nikita Mikhalkov’s studio.

The 97th Academy Awards will take place on March 2 in Hollywood.