Belgorod Police Investigate Hospital Staff After Homeless Man’s Death

Police in the southwestern Russian city of Belgorod opened a criminal investigation after the death of a homeless man who was reportedly abandoned outdoors by hospital staff, local media reported Wednesday.
The elderly homeless man, whose identity was not disclosed, died at a bus stop in late October after seeking treatment at a city hospital. He was discharged the same day for outpatient care.
Eyewitnesses told local media that hospital staff had escorted the man out in a wheelchair and left him at the nearby bus stop in freezing weather. The hospital later attributed his death to possible alcohol poisoning.
An initial probe revealed that the hospital lacked protocols for treating patients experiencing homelessness, those under the influence of alcohol and those deemed not to require hospitalization, according to local media.
The probe also uncovered issues with the hospital’s record-keeping and diagnostic procedures.
The local prosecutor’s office told local media that a criminal case had been opened on charges of endangerment.
A Message from The Moscow Times:
Dear readers,
We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."
These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.
We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.
Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.
By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.
Remind me later.