U.S. Unveils Sweeping Sanctions Against Russia’s Oil Sector

Washington on Friday imposed some of its most sweeping sanctions on Russia’s oil industry since the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, targeting two Russian oil majors, as well as Russian oil executives, traders, oilfield service providers and insurers.

Oil prices soared to more than $80 per barrel ahead of the news on Friday, as rumors swirled that the anticipated sanctions package on Russian crude exports would tighten supplies in global markets.

The U.S. Treasury identified Gazprom Neft and Surgutneftegaz, with more than two dozen of their subsidiaries around the world including Luxembourg, as “two of Russia’s most significant oil producers and exporters.”

The sanctions also target a shadowy network of traders willing to ship and sell Russian oil and 183 vessels, including “shadow fleet” tankers that Russia uses to sidestep a Western embargo on oil exports.

Insurance providers Ingosstrakh and Alfastrakhovanie were also designated in the sanctions. The two insurers cover most of the ships that supply Russian oil to India, which has become the country’s biggest buyer since Russia was cut off from European markets over the war.