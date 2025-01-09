Support The Moscow Times!
Russian Passport Climbs in Travel Freedom Ranking

Russia has climbed up the ranking of countries whose citizens enjoy the most freedom of travel abroad after initially sliding amid the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, according to a rating of passport “strength” in 2025.

Russia and Turkey tied for 46th with visa-free access to 116 out of 227 country destinations worldwide, according to the Henley & Partners residence and citizenship planning firm.

Russia last ranked 46th in 2022, the year it launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine, after which it dropped to 49th in 2023 and 51st in 2024. Despite that drop, Russia was still in the top 25% of countries with the world’s most powerful passports.

Ukraine is in a five-way tie for 30th, with 148 available visa-free country destinations.

Henley & Partners ranks the strength of 199 different passports based on the availability of visa-free or visa-on-arrival travel to 227 destination countries.

Flights between Russia and the West came to a virtual standstill following mutual airspace bans in the wake of the invasion of Ukraine, forcing many Russians to seek workarounds and alternative travel destinations.

