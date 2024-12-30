Russian Rapper Ligalize Releases New Anti-War Song After Being Branded a ‘Foreign Agent’

Russian rapper Ligalize responded to being designated a “foreign agent” by Russia’s Justice Ministry with the release of a new song on Monday.
The track, titled “Vsemirnye” — a play on the Russian words for “worldwide” and “everyone is peaceful” — is the first release from an upcoming album by the Dutch-Lithuanian label TMT Music.
The song features other prominent Russian artists, including the rap group Kasta and the rock band Nogu Svelo.
“Since I was added to the list of foreign agents, we decided to speed things up and give a worthy New Year’s gift to everyone — friends and foes alike,” Ligalize wrote Monday.
The Justice Ministry added Ligalize, whose real name is Andrei Menshikov, to its “foreign agents” register on Friday. He left Russia in the summer of 2023 after releasing the anti-war song “Mir! Vashemu! Domu!” and currently resides in Lithuania.
Ligalize said he considers the “foreign agent” label an “honor,” describing it as a designation for “individuals who embody the intelligence, integrity and conscience of a better Russia. They speak the truth about what’s happening and stand for universal human values.”
TMT Music was established earlier this year to support Russian and Belarusian artists silenced in their home countries over their political views.
A Message from The Moscow Times:
Dear readers,
We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."
These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.
We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.
Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.
By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.
Remind me later.