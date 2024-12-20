Ukraine Says Bodies of Over 500 Killed Soldiers Returned From Russia

Ukraine said Friday it had received the bodies of 503 killed Ukrainian servicemembers from Russia, marking the latest return of remains between the two warring countries.

The exchange of prisoners and bodies of killed military personnel remains one of the few areas of cooperation between Moscow and Kyiv since Russia invaded in 2022.

"The bodies of 503 fallen Ukrainian defenders were returned to territory controlled by the Government of Ukraine," the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War said in a statement on social media.

The repatriation reported on Friday is at least the fourth involving 500 or more bodies since October, and illustrates the toll of costly battles being fought nearly three full years since the full-scale invasion. President Volodymyr Zelensky said this month that 43,000 Ukrainian troops had been killed and 370,000 had been wounded since February 2022.

The Coordination Headquarters said Friday that 403 bodies had been returned from the Donetsk region, which has suffered the worst of the fight. The rest were returned from the Luhansk, and Zaporizhzhia regions and from morgues inside Russia.

Russia does not report on the return of its soldiers' bodies or give up-to-date information on the number of its troops killed fighting in Ukraine.