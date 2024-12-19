Abkhaz Lawmaker Gunned Down Outside Parliament Building

A lawmaker from Georgia’s breakaway region of Abkhazia has died following a shooting near the parliament in the capital, Sokhumi, local media reported on Thursday.

Lawmaker Vakhtang Golandzia, one of the two deputies injured in the shooting, died from his wounds, said Apsnypress. Lawmaker Kan Kvartchia, who was shot in the arm, was hospitalized.

Deputy Adgur Khazaria, the primary suspect, fled the scene, according to media reports. His motives remain unclear.

Telegram channel AMRA-life reported that the parliament was discussing a bill to ban cryptocurrency mining, which led to an argument between the deputies.

Abkhazia is currently experiencing an electricity shortage, partially due to high consumption, and appealed this week to Moscow for free electricity next year.

Moscow suspended financial aid to Abkhazia in September and ordered the cash-strapped region to buy Russian energy at market rates. Russia has not publicly commented on Abkhazia’s claims that Moscow unilaterally withheld 1.8 billion rubles (approximately $18 million) in funding.

Abkhazia currently operates under a rolling blackout plan, with only 2 hours and 48 minutes of electricity supplied during the day. Electricity is turned back on between 9 p.m. and 7 a.m.