Russia Moves to Strip ‘Foreign Agents’ of Income From Assets

Russian lawmakers passed a bill Tuesday banning “foreign agents” from obtaining money through property sales or royalty payments for creative works, as the authorities continue targeting exiled war critics seen as traitors and enemies of the state.

“Foreign agents” earning income from assets based in Russia will now be forced to use special ruble accounts that will only be accessible after they are no longer labeled “foreign agents” by the authorities. The move effectively bans these individuals from accessing the money they earn through various income streams.

“Those who betrayed our country will not enrich themselves at the expense of its citizens,” lower-house State Duma speaker Vyacheslav Volodin wrote on Telegram.

The Duma voted unanimously in the second and third readings in favor of a bill that requires special ruble accounts for the sale or rental of property and vehicles owned by “foreign agents,” as well as for interest on their deposits and dividends.

Those requirements were added to initial plans for special ruble accounts on foreign agents’ earnings from intellectual activities when the bill was passed in its first reading. Those activities include brands, scientific works and trademarked inventions, as well as literature, art, performances and broadcasting.