Orban Proposes Ukraine Prisoner Exchange, Christmas Ceasefire – Kremlin

The Kremlin said Thursday that Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban proposed a Ukraine Christmas truce to President Vladimir Putin in a phone call the day before.
The Hungarian nationalist — one of the few European leaders who has retained ties with Moscow — claimed Wednesday that Ukraine had rejected the proposal, but Kyiv said it had not discussed the initiative.
“During a phone conversation, Orban proposed carrying out a major prisoner exchange on Christmas Eve and announcing a Christmas ceasefire in Ukraine,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.
Peskov claimed that Russia submitted “proposals” on the exchange to the Hungarian embassy in Moscow “that day,” saying it supported “Orban's efforts.”
Orban on Wednesday claimed Kyiv had rejected the proposal.
However, Ukraine denied discussing the proposal. In a written statement, presidential aide Dmytro Lytvyn said, “As always, the Hungarian side did not discuss anything with Ukraine. As always, the Hungarian side did not warn [us] about its contacts with Moscow.”
Orban is due to meet Turkey's Recep Tayyip Erdogan later on Thursday as part of what he calls a “peace mission.”
The Hungarian leader has been blasted by other EU countries for maintaining contacts with the Kremlin almost three years into its full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
A Message from The Moscow Times:
Dear readers,
We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."
These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.
We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.
Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.
By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.
Remind me later.