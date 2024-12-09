Syrian Embassy in Moscow Raises Opposition Flag

The source also said the rebels who ousted Assad in a lightning offensive “guaranteed the security of Russian army bases and diplomatic institutions on Syria's territory.”

A Kremlin source told Russian news agencies on Sunday that Assad and his family were in Moscow, hours after he fled the country as Islamist-led rebels entered Damascus.

“Today the embassy opened and is working normally under a new flag,” an embassy representative told the state-run TASS news agency.

Standing on the embassy balcony, under falling snow, the men clapped and sang as they raised the green, red, black and white flag of the Syrian opposition.

A group of men at the Syrian embassy in Moscow raised the opposition flag on Monday morning, according to an AFP journalist who saw the flag.

