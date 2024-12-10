Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Assad Chose to Resign From Syrian Presidency, Kremlin Says

kremlin.ru

Bashar al-Assad personally opted to step down as president of Syria, the Kremlin said Tuesday, days after he fled an Islamist-led offensive and was said to arrive in Russia.

“The process of ceasing to serve as head of state was Assad’s personal decision,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

“We’ll leave the rest without comment,” Peskov added.

On Monday, he said similarly that the decision to grant asylum to Assad in Russia was Vladimir Putin’s.

Putin ordered the Russian military to intervene in Syria’s civil war in 2015, helping Assad crush the moderate opposition and the radical Islamic State group. Putin declared victory in December 2017 and ordered the partial withdrawal of Russian troops from Syria.

Peskov on Monday declined to confirm reports that Assad and his family were in Moscow as the rebels entered Damascus the previous day.

Read more about: Syria , Peskov , Moscow

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter

Our weekly newsletter contains a hand-picked selection of news, features, analysis and more from The Moscow Times. You will receive it in your mailbox every Friday. Never miss the latest news from Russia. Preview
Subscribers agree to the Privacy Policy

A Message from The Moscow Times:

Dear readers,

We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."

These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.

By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.

Once
Monthly
Annual
Continue
paiment methods
Not ready to support today?
Remind me later.

Read more

Kremlin Decries ‘Destabilizing’ Israeli Strikes in Syria

The comments come as the Israeli military said it had conducted 480 strikes on the neighboring country’s strategic military targets since Sunday.
2 Min read

Syrian Leader’s Family Owns $40M in Moscow Luxury Apartments – Watchdog

The properties “could be for the purposes of laundering money from Syria into Moscow,” Global Witness said.

The Kremlin Is Standing By Footage of Russian Troops in Syria the Internet Says Is Fake

In a statement on Wednesday, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said that the footage had been given to Putin by the Russian Defense Ministry.

Talk of U.S.-Russia Thaw Premature, Says Kremlin Spokesman

Reports of a thaw in relations between the United States and Russia are premature, but a May 10 meeting may be nudging the relationship in the right direction...