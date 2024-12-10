Assad Chose to Resign From Syrian Presidency, Kremlin Says

Bashar al-Assad personally opted to step down as president of Syria, the Kremlin said Tuesday, days after he fled an Islamist-led offensive and was said to arrive in Russia.
“The process of ceasing to serve as head of state was Assad’s personal decision,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.
“We’ll leave the rest without comment,” Peskov added.
On Monday, he said similarly that the decision to grant asylum to Assad in Russia was Vladimir Putin’s.
Putin ordered the Russian military to intervene in Syria’s civil war in 2015, helping Assad crush the moderate opposition and the radical Islamic State group. Putin declared victory in December 2017 and ordered the partial withdrawal of Russian troops from Syria.
Peskov on Monday declined to confirm reports that Assad and his family were in Moscow as the rebels entered Damascus the previous day.
A Message from The Moscow Times:
Dear readers,
We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."
These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.
We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.
Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.
By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.
Remind me later.