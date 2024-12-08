How Russia Is Reacting to the Downfall of Syria's Assad

Islamist-led rebels in Syria announced they had seized Damascus in a swift offensive on Sunday, forcing President Bashar al-Assad to flee the country and bringing an end to five decades of Baath rule in Syria.

President Vladimir Putin, who helped Assad to stay in power when Moscow intervened in Syria's civil war in 2015, has yet to comment on the events.

The Russian Foreign Ministry said Sunday it was “closely following the dramatic events in Syria” and urged everyone “to refrain from using violence and resolve all issues through political means.”

“As a result of recent negotiations between B. Assad and several participants in the armed conflict in the Syrian Arab Republic, he made the decision to resign from the presidency and leave the country, instructing a peaceful transfer of power,” the ministry said, adding that Moscow was not involved in the negotiations.

Russia also said that it “is in contact with all factions of the Syrian opposition.”

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Russia's position was outlined by the Foreign Ministry.

The Russian Embassy in Syria told the state-run TASS news agency that all its staff members were safe following the offensive.

"We are fine," an embassy staff member told TASS without providing more details.