Russian Economy Shows Signs of Slowdown, Top Banker Warns

The Russian economy is showing "significant" signs of a slowdown in some sectors as it grapples with waning growth and high inflation, the head of the country's biggest lender warned Friday.

Russia's Central Bank has taken interest rates to a two-decade high of 21% as Moscow battles to stem the economic fallout from its invasion of Ukraine and a barrage of Western sanctions.

Inflation is running at more than twice the government's 4% target, in part due to huge spending on the war, while the value of the ruble has slumped in recent months.

"We are now seeing significant signals of economic slowdown, particularly in housing construction and investment," German Gref, the CEO of state-run Sberbank, was quoted as saying by Russian news agencies at an investor forum.