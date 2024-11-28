Russian Air Defense Fires on Civilian Plane After Mistaking It for Ukrainian Drone

Security guards at an oil refinery in the republic of Bashkortostan opened fire on a civilian airplane Wednesday night after mistaking it for a Ukrainian drone, local media reported Thursday.

The Antonov An-2, a single-engine biplane more commonly known as a “Kukuruznik,” was conducting an aerial photography mission between the regional capital Ufa and the industrial city of Salavat. Two pilots and a photographer were on board the aircraft.

Despite having prior flight clearance and operating with navigation lights, the plane came under fire while flying at an altitude of around 300 meters (980 feet) near an oil refinery in Salavat, according to the business newspaper Kommersant.