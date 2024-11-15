U.K. Scrambles Jets to Monitor Russian Military Plane Over North Sea

British fighter jets were sent to intercept a Russian reconnaissance aircraft flying close to U.K. airspace, the Defense Ministry said Friday.
Two Royal Air Force Typhoon jets from Lossiemouth, Scotland, shadowed the Russian Bear-F aircraft as it flew over the North Sea on Thursday, according to the ministry.
"At no time did the aircraft enter U.K. sovereign airspace," the ministry said. The Typhoons were supported by a Voyager refueling aircraft during the operation.
"Our adversaries should be in no doubt about our steadfast determination and formidable ability to protect the UK," said Armed Forces Minister Luke Pollard. "The Royal Navy and RAF have once again demonstrated their readiness to defend our country at a moment's notice."
In a separate incident, the Royal Navy tracked Russian military vessels passing through the English Channel earlier this week.
Britain's Defense Ministry noted that the incidents mark the second time in three months that Russian ships and aircraft have been detected near the U.K. within days of each other.
A Message from The Moscow Times:
Dear readers,
We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."
These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.
We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.
Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.
By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.
Remind me later.