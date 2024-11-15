Support The Moscow Times!
U.K. Scrambles Jets to Monitor Russian Military Plane Over North Sea

By AFP
The Russian Bear-F aircraft. Nick Savchenko (CC BY-SA 2.0)

British fighter jets were sent to intercept a Russian reconnaissance aircraft flying close to U.K. airspace, the Defense Ministry said Friday.

Two Royal Air Force Typhoon jets from Lossiemouth, Scotland, shadowed the Russian Bear-F aircraft as it flew over the North Sea on Thursday, according to the ministry.

"At no time did the aircraft enter U.K. sovereign airspace," the ministry said. The Typhoons were supported by a Voyager refueling aircraft during the operation.

"Our adversaries should be in no doubt about our steadfast determination and formidable ability to protect the UK,"  said Armed Forces Minister Luke Pollard. "The Royal Navy and RAF have once again demonstrated their readiness to defend our country at a moment's notice."

In a separate incident, the Royal Navy tracked Russian military vessels passing through the English Channel earlier this week.

Britain's Defense Ministry noted that the incidents mark the second time in three months that Russian ships and aircraft have been detected near the U.K. within days of each other.

