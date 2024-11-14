Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Italian Citizen Arrested After Trying to Bring Hashish Into Russia

t.me/customs_rf

Russian law enforcement officers arrested an Italian citizen at the border with Latvia after he tried to bring 170 grams (6 ounces) of hashish with him into the country, Russia’s customs service said Thursday.

Authorities said the 30-year-old Italian, who was not named, sought to enter the western Pskov region on his motorcycle.

“During an inspection of the vehicle and luggage, border security agents found a box with nuts and dried fruits in a toolbox, and inside it two briquettes with a green-brown plastic substance,” Russia’s customs service said in a statement.

Following a test, that substance was revealed to be hashish, a compressed form of powered marijuana. Authorities estimated the black market value of the drugs at around 500,000 rubles ($5,030).

Border agents from Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) arrested the man and pressed drug trafficking charges against him. He faces up to 20 years in prison if found guilty of those charges.

Russian authorities often report arrests of foreign citizens for trying to smuggle drugs and other contraband into the country.

In February, border agents at St. Petersburg’s Pulkovo Airport arrested a German man after he brought gummy bear edibles on a flight to Russia.

Read more about: Italy , Drugs , Pskov

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter

Our weekly newsletter contains a hand-picked selection of news, features, analysis and more from The Moscow Times. You will receive it in your mailbox every Friday. Never miss the latest news from Russia. Preview
Subscribers agree to the Privacy Policy

A Message from The Moscow Times:

Dear readers,

We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."

These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.

By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.

Once
Monthly
Annual
Continue
paiment methods
Not ready to support today?
Remind me later.

Read more

In EU First, Italian Factory to Produce Russia’s Sputnik V Vaccine

Similar talks are underway in France and Germany despite the vaccine not yet being approved for use within the 27-member bloc.

Italy Probes Russian Glamour Model's Death Near NATO Base

Galina Fedorova drowned close to one of Italy's largest military bases on the Teulada coastline.

Russians Detained in Uruguay Over Mafia Boss Escape

They are suspected of helping Rocco Morabito, dubbed the “cocaine king of Milan,” escape from a Montevideo jail last month.

Russian Police Bust Nationwide Online Drug Ring

Twenty-seven people were arrested and 345 kilograms of synthetic drugs confiscated.