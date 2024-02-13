Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russia Arrests German Tourist for ‘Smuggling’ Edibles

t.me/customs_rf

A German tourist has been arrested in St. Petersburg on drug smuggling charges after he brought gummy bear edibles on a flight to Russia, the Federal Customs Service (FTS) said Tuesday.

The man was detained at St. Petersburg's Pulkovo airport after a customs inspector noticed inside of his backpack “a rigid plastic bag with the inscription ‘Fink green goldbears’ and an image of a cannabis leaf.” 

A rapid test confirmed that the six “pungent” black and brown gummy bears contained the psychoactive substance tetrahydrocannabinol.

Video of the inspection at Pulkovo Airport shared by the RBC news website showed a customs official asking the German man “Is this medical or not?” followed by a long discussion of the gummies’ nature.

“The man explained that he bought the bears in his home country and usually uses them during flights so that he can sleep well,” the FTS said in a statement. 

The customs service said the man, whose identity was not revealed, arrived from Hamburg to visit a woman he had met online.

The 38-year-old faces up to seven years in prison if convicted of drug smuggling.

Read more about: Drugs , Germany

… we have a small favor to ask.

As you may have heard, The Moscow Times, an independent news source for over 30 years, has been unjustly branded as a "foreign agent" by the Russian government. This blatant attempt to silence our voice is a direct assault on the integrity of journalism and the values we hold dear.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. Our commitment to providing accurate and unbiased reporting on Russia remains unshaken. But we need your help to continue our critical mission.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just 2. It's quick to set up, and you can be confident that you're making a significant impact every month by supporting open, independent journalism. Thank you.

Continue

Read more

order to leave

Russia Deports German Citizen on ‘LGBT Propaganda’ Charges

The incident is at least the second deportation of a foreign national on charges of LGBT propaganda in less than a month.
1 Min read
Alisher Usmanov

German Authorities Seize $5M Art Collection From Oligarch's Superyacht

German police have confiscated 30 paintings owned by sanctioned Russian oligarch Alisher Usmanov, the Süddeutsche Zeitung newspaper reported Monday...
Germany

German Police Arrest Suspected Mastermind in Russian Embassy Cocaine Scandal

Kovalchuk called it a provocation by U.S. special services seeking to discredit the Russian diplomatic mission.
Crimea

Lavrov: Moscow Has Proof That Kiev Behind 'Sabotage' in Crimea

Moscow has claimed that it possesses proof that the Ukrainian government planned sabotage operations in Crimea. Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov...