Car Blast Kills Soldier in Annexed Crimea, Russian Official Says

A Russian soldier was killed after a car exploded early Wednesday in the port city of Sevastopol in annexed Crimea, Kremlin-installed officials said, adding that the serviceman may have been targeted in a sabotage plot.
Sevastopol Governor Mikhail Razvozhayev said emergency services received a call about a vehicle exploding and then catching fire just before 10:00 a.m. local time.
“There was a driver inside the car, he was quickly evacuated and handed over to medics, but it was not possible to save him. He died from his injuries,” Razvozhayev wrote in a post on Telegram.
He added that the victim was a Russian serviceman. “Investigators have yet to determine the cause of the blast, but it’s clear that an act of sabotage cannot be ruled out,” Razvozhayev said.
Video and photos posted on social media showed the wreckage. The entire vehicle was badly damaged and the front grill and bumper were torn off.
An unverified report by the Telegram news channel Baza, which has purported links to Russian security services, claimed that the soldier, identified as 47-year-old Valery T., was a captain of the Russian Navy’s Black Sea Fleet.
The Moscow Times could not verify those claims.
Russian military personnel and Kremlin-backed officials have been regularly targeted in assassination plots since the full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
A Message from The Moscow Times:
Dear readers,
We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."
These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.
We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.
Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.
By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.
Remind me later.