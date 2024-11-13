Car Blast Kills Soldier in Annexed Crimea, Russian Official Says

A Russian soldier was killed after a car exploded early Wednesday in the port city of Sevastopol in annexed Crimea, Kremlin-installed officials said, adding that the serviceman may have been targeted in a sabotage plot.

Sevastopol Governor Mikhail Razvozhayev said emergency services received a call about a vehicle exploding and then catching fire just before 10:00 a.m. local time.

“There was a driver inside the car, he was quickly evacuated and handed over to medics, but it was not possible to save him. He died from his injuries,” Razvozhayev wrote in a post on Telegram.

He added that the victim was a Russian serviceman. “Investigators have yet to determine the cause of the blast, but it’s clear that an act of sabotage cannot be ruled out,” Razvozhayev said.