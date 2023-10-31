Russia to Spend Funds From Seized Zelensky Apartment on Ukraine War

Russian authorities will spend the earnings from the sale of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s apartment in annexed Crimea on Moscow's war effort in Ukraine, a Russian-installed official said Tuesday.

Crimea’s Kremlin-backed government auctioned off Zelensky’s confiscated apartment for 44.3 million rubles ($481,500) on Monday, with its buyer identified as Moscow resident Olga Lipovetskaya.

“We unequivocally determined that the funds from the sale of Zelensky’s apartment will be used for the needs on the front and assistance to the participants of the special military operation [in Ukraine] and their family members,” Vladimir Konstantinov, speaker of Crimea’s parliament, told Russia’s state news agency RIA Novosti.

The apartment seizure was part of the Crimean authorities’ nationalization of properties owned by so-called “unfriendly” foreigners and entities.